Credit Suisse AG Trims Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 83.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 85,093 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ryanair by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ryanair by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

RYAAY stock opened at $54.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.02. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $96.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 12.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RYAAY. BNP Paribas raised Ryanair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank raised Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

