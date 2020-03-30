Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Safety Insurance Group worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAFT. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 2,413.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 26,979 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 486,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,254,000 after purchasing an additional 23,920 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,702,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised Safety Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Srb bought 17,110 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.75 per share, with a total value of $1,261,862.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 35,562 shares of company stock worth $2,573,980. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $76.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.71. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.45 and a 52 week high of $103.96. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.69.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.26. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $223.90 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.