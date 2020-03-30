Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 184.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,402 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 41,083 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 230,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after buying an additional 14,878 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter worth about $1,769,000. INCA Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 2,953,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,713 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 58,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter worth about $14,706,000. 12.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

NYSE:BSAC opened at $14.29 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.00. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $31.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.58.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $605.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.04 million. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

