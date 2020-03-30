Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 72.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 147,090 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.06% of Scientific Games worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 138,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 56.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Scientific Games news, CEO Barry L. Cottle purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 101,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,914.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $8.34 on Monday. Scientific Games Corp has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $31.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average is $23.52. The company has a market cap of $994.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.26.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.68). Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Scientific Games’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Corp will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scientific Games presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.60.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

