Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Methode Electronics worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,392 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 2,682.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 402,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,527,000 after purchasing an additional 387,685 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,872 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $969,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 21,275 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MEI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Methode Electronics from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley downgraded Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet cut Methode Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Methode Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $26,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,474.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

MEI stock opened at $25.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.85. The stock has a market cap of $956.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.45. Methode Electronics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.38 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.86%.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

