Credit Suisse AG Purchases Shares of 53,938 XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 53,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.62% of XOMA as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in XOMA by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in XOMA in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,052,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in XOMA by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in XOMA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other XOMA news, major shareholder Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology purchased 118,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,881.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 8,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $142,140.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 228,541 shares of company stock worth $4,008,822 in the last quarter. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of XOMA in a report on Saturday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. XOMA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

NASDAQ XOMA opened at $19.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.54 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.55. XOMA Corp has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $28.85.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 million. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XOMA Corp will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

