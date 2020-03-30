Credit Suisse AG Grows Holdings in NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.23% of NV5 Global worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVEE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in NV5 Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the 4th quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the 4th quarter valued at $472,000. 59.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $34.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $445.35 million, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. NV5 Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.85.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $132.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 11.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NV5 Global Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NV5 Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.