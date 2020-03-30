Credit Suisse AG Buys 12,162 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,537 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,162 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 329.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 37,928 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 443,932 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 49,908 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 23,182.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 497,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,672,000 after purchasing an additional 495,414 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 691,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,399,000 after purchasing an additional 20,337 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on SUPN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $16.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $854.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.66 and its 200-day moving average is $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.94. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $39.15.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $100.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.27 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 20.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.