Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) by 82.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,564 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.15% of Silvercorp Metals worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 2,211.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 11,058 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $3.62 on Monday. Silvercorp Metals Inc has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $5.93.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $44.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.50 million.

SVM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners upgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

