Credit Suisse AG Acquires 14,161 Shares of Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,161 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Coeur Mining by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Coeur Mining news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 10,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $66,211.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 42,217 shares of company stock valued at $156,840. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CDE shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $7.90 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.59.

Shares of CDE opened at $3.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.49. Coeur Mining Inc has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.70.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $195.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.24 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Coeur Mining Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

