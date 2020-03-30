Credit Suisse AG Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 103.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,545 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 12,472 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 195,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 36,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ HYLS opened at $41.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.81. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $49.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.197 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

