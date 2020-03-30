Credit Suisse AG Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 103.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,545 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 12,472 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 195,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 36,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ HYLS opened at $41.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.81. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $49.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.197 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Credit Suisse AG Sells 373 Shares of Otter Tail Co.
Credit Suisse AG Sells 373 Shares of Otter Tail Co.
Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. Position Raised by Credit Suisse AG
Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. Position Raised by Credit Suisse AG
Credit Suisse AG Trims Holdings in Childrens Place Inc
Credit Suisse AG Trims Holdings in Childrens Place Inc
Credit Suisse AG Trims Position in Ryanair Holdings plc
Credit Suisse AG Trims Position in Ryanair Holdings plc
Safety Insurance Group, Inc. Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG
Safety Insurance Group, Inc. Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG
Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in Banco Santander-Chile
Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in Banco Santander-Chile


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report