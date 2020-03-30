Credit Suisse AG Acquires 769 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $2,158,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $810,000. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $1,264,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KALU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KALU opened at $67.99 on Monday. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a 1 year low of $54.54 and a 1 year high of $117.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

