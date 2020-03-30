Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of Inter Parfums worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,727,000 after acquiring an additional 111,537 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,195,000 after buying an additional 58,258 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,370,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after buying an additional 30,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,855,000 after buying an additional 25,466 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $283,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at $283,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IPAR. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $76.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

Inter Parfums stock opened at $47.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.20 and a 1 year high of $81.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.18.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.45 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 69.47%.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.