Credit Suisse AG Acquires 35,209 Shares of Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 189,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,209 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the first quarter worth $185,000. 53.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.14.

NYSE:EGO opened at $6.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.74. Eldorado Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $11.29.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $191.90 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 0.26%. Equities analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Corp will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

