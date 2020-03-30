Credit Suisse AG Sells 59,030 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 77.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,030 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 5.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David Udell sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $360,309.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $111,629.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,245.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on H. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

Shares of H stock opened at $49.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.80. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $94.98.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 15.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Hyatt Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

