Credit Suisse AG Decreases Position in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of Northwest Natural worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NWN. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 757.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 893,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 6.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the third quarter valued at about $539,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $59.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.97. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a 52-week low of $50.49 and a 52-week high of $77.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Northwest Natural’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

NWN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Northwest Natural to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Northwest Natural from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

In other news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $48,964.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,742,279.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Scott Gibson sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $121,840.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.