Credit Suisse AG Acquires 17,354 Shares of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,354 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX opened at $19.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.12. Varex Imaging Corp has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $813.89 million, a PE ratio of 62.47, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.81 million. On average, research analysts expect that Varex Imaging Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VREX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

In related news, Director Erich R. Reinhardt sold 15,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $390,567.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,340.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Giambattista sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $39,275.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,423.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.