Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,688 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Vector Group worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Vector Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,310,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after purchasing an additional 110,473 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,196,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,024,000 after acquiring an additional 20,507 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 956,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,810,000 after acquiring an additional 20,981 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,455,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 276,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 22,560 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vector Group stock opened at $8.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.86. Vector Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $14.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.46.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Vector Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $439.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $1,433,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,002,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,121,742.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,250. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

