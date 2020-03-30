Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,787 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 205,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. 68.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AM opened at $2.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Antero Midstream Corp has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.86.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.52). Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 44.80% and a positive return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.58 million. Research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AM. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine cut Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

