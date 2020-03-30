Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.34% of Penn Virginia worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the third quarter worth $173,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the third quarter worth $203,000.

In other news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 100,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $2,067,679.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Penn Virginia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

NASDAQ:PVAC opened at $3.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.05 million, a P/E ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.47. Penn Virginia Co. has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.83. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The business had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.39 million. On average, analysts expect that Penn Virginia Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

