Credit Suisse AG Sells 1,073,748 Shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) by 90.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,249 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,073,748 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Sunrun worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,468 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 16,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 44,041 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $349,245.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 8,140 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $66,503.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 45,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,493.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 721,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,770,458 over the last ninety days. 9.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RUN. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from to in a report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.44.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $10.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10, a PEG ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.39. Sunrun Inc has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $23.66.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $243.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.78 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

