Credit Suisse AG Takes $1.54 Million Position in Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.29% of Barings BDC as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 380.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBDC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. National Securities upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $11.00 to $7.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.42.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Lloyd purchased 14,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $115,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jonathan Bock acquired 5,875 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $48,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,664. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 22,625 shares of company stock valued at $186,318 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

BBDC opened at $7.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $374.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99. Barings BDC Inc has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $10.59.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.08 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 76.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barings BDC Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.92%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

