Credit Suisse AG Has $1.55 Million Stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 392.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, National Securities raised Main Street Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

MAIN stock opened at $23.58 on Monday. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $45.10. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 53.24%. The business had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 98.40%.

In other Main Street Capital news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Also, COO Jesse E. Morris purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.39 per share, with a total value of $49,907.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 39,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,892.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 11,850 shares of company stock valued at $223,853. Corporate insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

