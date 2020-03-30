iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 481.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,992 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital One National Association acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,773,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 48,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 14,613 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 799.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 38,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 34,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $70.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.98. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $98.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.9144 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

