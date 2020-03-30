Westlake Chemical’s (WLK) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WLK. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a neutral rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.40.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $38.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.93. Westlake Chemical has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $78.08.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 51,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $3,220,372.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 421,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,306,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ttwfgp Llc acquired 165,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $5,181,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 780,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,813,300. 72.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,262,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982,920 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,412,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,380,000 after acquiring an additional 834,793 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,237,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 370,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,997,000 after acquiring an additional 268,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,015,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $211,528,000 after acquiring an additional 187,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

