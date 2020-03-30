Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) Price Target Lowered to $64.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.33.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XEL opened at $58.77 on Friday. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $72.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.41 and its 200-day moving average is $63.99.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XEL. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.