Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) PT Raised to $38.00

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on XEC. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $51.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cimarex Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.47.

XEC stock opened at $15.94 on Thursday. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $72.46. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Cimarex Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.94%.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $65,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,024.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 24,971 shares of company stock worth $440,279 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 44,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

