Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its position in Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) by 76.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,931,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 1.62% of Del Taco Restaurants worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TACO. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 563.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 14,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TACO opened at $3.62 on Monday. Del Taco Restaurants Inc has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.77.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Del Taco Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $157.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Del Taco Restaurants Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TACO. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In other Del Taco Restaurants news, Director Lawrence F. Levy bought 29,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $108,815.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,684 shares in the company, valued at $245,001.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence F. Levy bought 142,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $385,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,003.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

