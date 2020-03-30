Capital Wealth Planning LLC Increases Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the period. Boeing makes up approximately 3.9% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $65,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Boeing by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 860.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $162.00 on Monday. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $398.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.32. The firm has a market cap of $91.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $333.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Norddeutsche Landesbank raised shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.80.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

