Capital Research Global Investors Buys 849 Shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,378 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,693,406 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $516,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,713 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,694,049 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $100,559,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,515,232 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $89,944,000 after buying an additional 200,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 787,885 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,769,000 after buying an additional 229,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 552.6% during the 4th quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 694,733 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,239,000 after buying an additional 588,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $43.57 on Monday. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $2.31 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.99%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rio Tinto from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. HSBC cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

