Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lifted by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,854 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,084 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.0% of Capital International Sarl’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura increased their price target on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.42.

MSFT opened at $149.70 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $116.13 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1,138.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

