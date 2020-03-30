Capital International Ltd. CA Has $50.81 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,219 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,448 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.4% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $50,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.42.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $149.70 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $116.13 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The company has a market cap of $1,138.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.98.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

