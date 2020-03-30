Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Boosted by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,055,292 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 5.4% of Capital International Investors’ holdings, making the stock its largest position. Capital International Investors owned 1.31% of Microsoft worth $15,769,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 357,136 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $56,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $14,868,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,450,883 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $228,804,000 after acquiring an additional 16,822 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 810,786 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $127,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $688,000. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $149.70 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $116.13 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1,138.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.98.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.42.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

