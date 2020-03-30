Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 4,145 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,145 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XYL opened at $65.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.75. Xylem Inc has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $89.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XYL. Citigroup initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

In other news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $379,717.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,024.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $92,089.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,487.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,692 shares of company stock worth $795,188 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

