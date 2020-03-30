Brinker Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Brinker Capital Inc. lowered its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,534 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $761,602,000 after buying an additional 1,120,770 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,214,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,573,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,966,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,182 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $178,153,000 after purchasing an additional 388,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $120.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.57. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $199.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.75.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. FedEx’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.75%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reduced their price target on FedEx from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on FedEx from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on FedEx from $159.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.91.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

