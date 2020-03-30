8,400 Shares in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 241,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 91,454 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 22,245 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 86,940 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In other The GEO Group news, CEO George C. Zoley acquired 265,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $4,495,468.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,115,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,871,417.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Evans acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $56,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,249.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 526,637 shares of company stock worth $8,691,642 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $11.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The GEO Group Inc has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $24.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.63.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.29). The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $621.71 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The GEO Group Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

