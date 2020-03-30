Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes $142,000 Position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In other news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $509,737.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,472.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM opened at $24.37 on Monday. Iron Mountain Inc has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $36.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.15%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.23.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.