2,330 Shares in JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPGE) Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPGE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $309,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPGE opened at $47.15 on Monday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $41.51 and a 1-year high of $63.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.51.

