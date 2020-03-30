2,330 Shares in JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPGE) Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPGE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $309,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPGE opened at $47.15 on Monday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $41.51 and a 1-year high of $63.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.51.

Westlake Chemical's "Hold" Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada
Xcel Energy Price Target Lowered to $64.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Cimarex Energy PT Raised to $38.00
Del Taco Restaurants Inc Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors
Capital Wealth Planning LLC Increases Stock Position in Boeing Co
Capital Research Global Investors Buys 849 Shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR
