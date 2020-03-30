SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XHB. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth $65,858,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,830,000 after buying an additional 823,214 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $11,847,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,345,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 115,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period.

Shares of XHB opened at $30.61 on Monday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $49.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.13 and its 200-day moving average is $44.34.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

