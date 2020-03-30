Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $147,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 351.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $155.40 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $129.54 and a 12-month high of $226.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.3193 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

