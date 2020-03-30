6,719 Shares in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Wendys by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 351,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after buying an additional 45,373 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 717.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 12,617 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 254.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 42,333 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 362,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 150,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WEN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Wendys from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wendys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $14.07 on Monday. Wendys Co has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day moving average is $20.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Wendys had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $427.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wendys Co will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Wendys’s payout ratio is 81.36%.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Featured Article: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Westlake Chemical’s “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada
Westlake Chemical’s “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada
Xcel Energy Price Target Lowered to $64.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Xcel Energy Price Target Lowered to $64.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Cimarex Energy PT Raised to $38.00
Cimarex Energy PT Raised to $38.00
Del Taco Restaurants Inc Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors
Del Taco Restaurants Inc Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors
Capital Wealth Planning LLC Increases Stock Position in Boeing Co
Capital Wealth Planning LLC Increases Stock Position in Boeing Co
Capital Research Global Investors Buys 849 Shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR
Capital Research Global Investors Buys 849 Shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report