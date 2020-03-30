6,719 Shares in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Wendys by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 351,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after buying an additional 45,373 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 717.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 12,617 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 254.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 42,333 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 362,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 150,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WEN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Wendys from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wendys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $14.07 on Monday. Wendys Co has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day moving average is $20.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Wendys had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $427.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wendys Co will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Wendys’s payout ratio is 81.36%.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

