Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 343.9% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2,441.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $132.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.11. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a fifty-two week low of $112.22 and a fifty-two week high of $174.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

MKC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.56.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

