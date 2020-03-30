Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 3,890 Shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 77.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,227,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Roku by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,622,000 after acquiring an additional 651,049 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 737,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,762,000 after acquiring an additional 448,310 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 877,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,464,000 after acquiring an additional 386,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 562,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,264,000 after acquiring an additional 380,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Roku from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Roku from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.43.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $1,338,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,914,075.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.25, for a total transaction of $3,406,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,322 shares of company stock valued at $28,412,660. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku stock opened at $87.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Roku Inc has a 1 year low of $55.02 and a 1 year high of $176.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.75.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Roku had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.43 million. Research analysts expect that Roku Inc will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

