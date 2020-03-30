Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Stake Reduced by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel cut its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 37,183 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAA. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $5.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.05. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAA. Barclays cut Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

In related news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 45,400 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $247,430.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 223,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,995.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Harry N. Pefanis purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $139,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 650,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,525,350.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 98,400 shares of company stock valued at $831,410. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

