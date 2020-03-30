Aurora Investment Counsel Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Aurora Investment Counsel lessened its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,043 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 5.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 295.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. 63.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $59.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $634.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.10. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.76 and a 52-week high of $91.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.33.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $128.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.14 million. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 9.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

JOUT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Imperial Capital increased their price target on Johnson Outdoors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Sidoti increased their price objective on Johnson Outdoors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

