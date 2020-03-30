Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Sold by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel trimmed its position in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,317 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth $202,000.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

SYNH opened at $41.60 on Monday. Syneos Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs purchased 3,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.74 per share, for a total transaction of $130,610.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,424.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Colvin purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $47,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,235.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

See Also: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.