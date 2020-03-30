Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Sold by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel trimmed its position in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,317 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth $202,000.
SYNH opened at $41.60 on Monday. Syneos Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.18.
In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs purchased 3,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.74 per share, for a total transaction of $130,610.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,424.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Colvin purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $47,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,235.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.
About Syneos Health
Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.
See Also: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH).
Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.