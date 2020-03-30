Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 129,627 Shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 752,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,627 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $51,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Godaddy by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,828,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,633,000 after buying an additional 86,784 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Godaddy by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 15,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Godaddy by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 71,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Godaddy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 288,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GDDY shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Godaddy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Godaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

NYSE GDDY opened at $56.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.03 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.61. Godaddy Inc has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $82.30.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $780.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.03 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Godaddy Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nima Kelly sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $40,486.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 16,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $1,215,927.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,481,428.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,943 shares of company stock valued at $9,358,836. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

