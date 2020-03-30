Credit Suisse AG Trims Stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 353.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

CMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Compass Minerals International from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet cut Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.29.

NYSE:CMP opened at $37.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.31. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.24 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.09 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

In other news, CFO James D. Standen bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.82 per share, with a total value of $97,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $213,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

