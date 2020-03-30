Credit Suisse AG Has $1.58 Million Stake in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.13% of Materion worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTRN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Materion by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Materion by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Materion during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Materion during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Materion during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTRN opened at $35.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market cap of $718.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.93. Materion Corp has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $71.97.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $280.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.33 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Materion Corp will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

In other Materion news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 4,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $281,234.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at $281,234.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

MTRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of Materion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

