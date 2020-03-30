Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,924 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.20% of Ready Capital worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ready Capital by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. 46.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Sandler O’Neill raised Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.10.

In related news, CIO Thomas Buttacavoli acquired 10,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $63,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive now directly owns 108,060 shares in the company, valued at $684,019.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Todd M. Sinai acquired 4,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.27 per share, with a total value of $25,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,528 shares in the company, valued at $191,410.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 76,272 shares of company stock valued at $689,160 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital stock opened at $7.65 on Monday. Ready Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $398.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.09.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $23.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.43 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ready Capital Corp will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 103.90%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

